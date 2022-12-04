In mere weeks, the Griffith Park Pony Rides coming to an end after 74 years

After 74 years, the Griffith Park Pony Rides will shut down in less than three weeks.

The move comes after the Department of Parks and Recreation for the city decided not to extend the contract.

Steve Weeks, the owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides, says that he will begin looking for new homes for those ponies.

The department will start taking community input to reimagine the recreational and educational activities in the Pony Rides place. Meanwhile, a protest against the Pony Rides & Petting Zoo is set for Sunday afternoon.