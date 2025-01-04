"I'm the DUI tonight," drunk driver mistakenly tells Murrieta police officer after getting pulled over on New Year's

A drunk driver mistakenly spilled the beans when he was pulled over by a police officer in Murrieta on New Year's, leading to his arrest less than an hour into 2025.

In an Instagram post that has since gone viral, the Murrieta Police Department shared the moments that an officer pulled a driver over after he "noticed a vehicle swerving across the roadway."

The officer can be heard asking the driver, who hasn't yet been identified, where he's coming from in the video from his body cam.

"I was just dropping off my friend because I'm the DUI tonight," the driver responds.

"You're the DUI tonight?" the officer asks, to which the driver says, "Yes sir."

The officer corrects the driver, asking if he means to say DD as in designated driver, but the driver has no response.

Video then jumps to the suspect confessing to drinking a beer and champagne two hours prior to getting pulled over. This led to several standardized field sobriety tests during which police say the suspect struggled to maintain balance and nearly fell over multiple times — all of which is clear from the footage posted by MPD.

He was eventually arrested for DUI and taken to jail, despite asking officers if he can go since he's "like two minutes away" from his destination.

The video ends with a stark reminder from police.

Each day in the U.S., around 37 people die in drunk-driving crashes—about one every 39 minutes. In 2022, alcohol-impaired driving claimed 13,524 lives," the post said. "These fatalities were preventable. If you plan to celebrate, please do so responsibly!"