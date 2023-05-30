Watch CBS News
Illegal marijuana grow operation catches on fire in Van Nuys

An illegal marijuana grow operation, disguised as a Van Nuys upholstery shop, went up in flames Monday afternoon. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire started at about 6:28 p.m. inside an upholstery and auto body shop at 14735 Bessemer Street. Crews said the grow operation was located in a backroom.

It took 40 firefighters about 23 minutes to extinguish the flames. No one was injured and no adjacent buildings were involved or damaged, according to LAFD. The fire damaged about $50,000 to $100,000 worth of property. 

While the fire is still under investigation, firefighters initially believed the blaze started from a generator. The scene has been turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

