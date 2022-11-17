IIHS releases small-truck side-crash test results

Highway safety experts put small pickup trucks through a round of tests examining the impact of side collisions.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety ran the updated tests simulating a crash with the average-size SUV.

The Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon and the Honda Ridgeline earned "Good" ratings.

The Nissan Frontier and Ford Ranger only got "Acceptable" ratings.

The Toyota Tacoma got a lower "Marginal" rating because of how the impact crumpled the side of the truck.

The IIHS says small pickups have struggled for good ratings in the past and these latest results are a shift in the right direction.

For a full list of results, visit the IIHS.