Idyllwild family continues search for beloved community member missing for nearly a month

The Idyllwild community is hopeful for the return of one of their own, after the beloved chef disappeared more than three weeks ago and hasn't been seen since.

Dozens of people gathered at the town center on Tuesday to hold a vigil for the man, Delfino Guadalupe Lopez Fajardo, a 47-year-old father of two and longtime chef at the Red Kettle Restaurant who has been missing since August.

"He's a good man. Fed the community, gave firewood, gave my aunties and uncles work when they needed work," said Fernando Lopez, the missing man's nephew.

He's one of many family members who say his disappearance just doesn't add up.

Family says that he was last seen on Aug. 15 at a gas station along Highway 74 in Mountain Center, where he was followed by another driver who allegedly confronted him over a near collision they were both a part of.

Days later, his truck was found abandoned near the Santa Rosa Reservation. Investigators have confirmed that the vehicle was ransacked but searches in the area have thus far proven unsuccessful.

"I pray for him. I say, 'God, please give my brother one hug for me, for my brother, give everything he needs like water, food,'" said Monica Lopez, Lupe's sister.

She's worried that he's lost or hurt and in need of help, especially now that his cell phone has started ringing again after weeks of being sent straight to voicemail.

They believe that he, or whoever has his phone, turned it back on, giving them some hope that he's still trying to come back home.

"Imagine," Monica said. "I feel excited, very happy for some news. I hope good news."

They're not the only worried family that's hoping for good news in the area.

Scott Michael Herr, 50, has been missing since July 20, when he was last seen at a job site in Mountain Center. Family members say that his car was also left near Highway 74 where he vanished.

While some people in the community are questioning the possible similarities between the two disappearances, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office says that cases do not appear to be connected at the moment.

At the latest, detectives do not have any information to provide in either of the ongoing searches.