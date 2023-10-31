Iconic Hollywood sign turns 100-year-old on Halloween

The Los Angeles City Council is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the iconic Hollywood Sign on Tuesday.

The city will commemorate the milestone by declaring Oct. 31 as "Hollywood Sign Day" in the city.

Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who represents the 4th District, which includes Mount Lee where the Hollywood Sign is located, will lead a presentation during Tuesday's Council meeting and uplift the work of the Hollywood Sign Trust, a nonprofit aimed at maintaining, repairing and securing the famous sign.

Designated as a historic cultural monument in 1973, the council passed a resolution introduced by Raman on Oct. 10 to honor the sign's 100 years.

In 1978, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce launched a "Save the Sign" campaign, with a goal of raising $250,000 to build a new, more permanent Hollywood Sign of the same design and original size. The sign "survived" years of neglect and repair until it was rebuilt in October 1978, according to the resolution.

Additionally, the Hollywood Sign Trust was honored with a 2023 Preservation Award by the Los Angeles Conservancy.

"As the sign celebrates its centennial throughout 2023, the Hollywood Sign Trust and the city of Los Angeles continue to protect Hollywood's biggest star and educate the world about Los Angeles' most-famous icon," the resolution states. "The Hollywood Sign remains a celestial fixture above a city of constant change and a beacon for aspiring stars from all walks of life, with nine simple white letters."

Prior to the Council meeting, Raman hosted a cake-cutting ceremony in the media room behind the Council Chambers to celebrate the occasion and shared brief remarks about the significance of the sign.