Iconic Hollywood Bowl turns 100

Break out the candles — the iconic Hollywood Bowl is celebrating its 100th birthday today.

A century ago today, on July 11, 1922, the Hollywood Bowl officially opened. The venue nestled in the Hollywood Hills is operated by the LA Philharmonic and is arguably one of the best live music venues in the country.

The venue has seen a number of iconic names appear on its stage, from President Franklin D. Roosevelt, to Fred Astaire, to music performances by The Beatles, Nat King Cole, and Elton John.

To celebrate its birthday, the LA Phil is hosting a free, two-day festival Monday at the Hollywood Bowl and on Tuesday at the Ford. The festival's lineup includes Ben Harper, Sheila E., Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, and the marching bands from UCLA and USC.

The Hollywood Bowl has also released a coffee table book and a vinyl box set including 100 years of recordings from the Hollywood Bowl to commemorate its first 100 years, both on sale now at the LA Phil Store and the Bowl store.

For more information, visit the Hollywood Bowl website.