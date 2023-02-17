Watch CBS News
I-5 Freeway: All southbound lanes closed at 170 in Sun Valley

By KCAL-News Staff

All southbound lanes of the I-5  Freeway are blocked just north of the 170 Freeway in Sun Valley due to a fatal traffic collision. 

All southbound lanes are expected to remain closed for several hours. The crash occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m.

Two people were confirmed dead at the scene.

At 6:35 a.m., the carpool lane and two left lanes remained closed.

Surface streets in the area were already heavy with congestion, according to Sigalert.com.

Suggested alternate routes include the 405 or the 210 freeways.

