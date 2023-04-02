I-5 closed in Castaic for mudslide repairs over weekend

Landslide threatens to impact traffic on I-5 Freeway in Castaic

All southbound lanes of the I-5 Freeway in Castaic will be temporarily closed overnight as crews work to repair damage from a mudslide caused by recent storms.

The lanes will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, lasting through 8 a.m. Sunday morning between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway.

Again, southbound lanes will close at 11 p.m. Sunday, expected to reopen as soon as 5 a.m. Monday morning.

"The Southbound I-5 Smokey Bear Road and Vista Del Lago Road off-ramps will stay open, but the southbound on-ramps will be closed at both locations," Caltrans said in a statement.

Northbound lanes are not expected to be affected by the repairs.

"This emergency project will control damage at the landslide, located at postmile 66.57 north of Templin Highway," said the statement. "Caltrans will construct permanent repairs in the future."

During Caltrans work, all traffic will be detoured east on State Route 138 to south State Route 14 to the southbound I-5.

Drivers traveling through the area were advised to allow for extra travel time and to expect delays.