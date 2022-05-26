Hyundai expands recall for some Elantra and Accent sedans
Hyundai has expanded a recall for more of its Elantra and Accent sedans due to a problem they say could cause an explosion.
According to the automaker, the pretensioners, the devices that lock seatbelt retractors, can explode during a crash.
The recall is in effect for 239,000 Hyundai Accent vehicles from 2019 through 2022 and Elantras from 2021 through 2023.
Officials say they now believe a flaw in the design of the pretensioners is to blame.
