Hyundai expands recall for some Elantra and Accent sedans

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Hyundai has expanded a recall for more of its Elantra and Accent sedans due to a problem they say could cause an explosion.

According to the automaker, the pretensioners, the devices that lock seatbelt retractors, can explode during a crash.

The recall is in effect for 239,000 Hyundai Accent vehicles from 2019 through 2022 and Elantras from 2021 through 2023.

Officials say they now believe a flaw in the design of the pretensioners is to blame.

First published on May 25, 2022 / 7:26 PM

