Hydee Feldstein Soto set to become LA's first female Latina city attorney

Hydee Feldstein Soto is set to become Los Angeles' first female and first Latina city attorney after declaring victory Wednesday.

Feldstein Soto was ahead of her opponent, Faisal Gill, by more than 85,000 votes in Wednesday's update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, holding a 57% to 43% advantage. Feldstein Soto, who practices finance law, will replace termed-out City Attorney Mike Feuer.

"While ballots remain to be tallied, the current vote count and the steady margins give our team the confidence that I will have the great privilege of serving as your next Los Angeles City Attorney," Feldstein Soto said in a statement.

Feldstein Soto noted homelessness and rooting out corruption among her priorities.

On her website, Feldstein Soto said she will "use every resource" to provide access to competitive bidding and streamline approvals for housing. Regarding corruption, Feldstein Soto said she will shut down practices such as no-bid contracts, vote-trading, seat-switching and appointments in exchange for political favors.

She acknowledged the "history and the victory," adding: "My focus is on working quickly to organize the team and an agenda to reflect your vote of confidence."

The city attorney in Los Angeles is responsible for advising the mayor and City Council, as well as defending the city in litigation and bringing forward lawsuits on behalf of the city.