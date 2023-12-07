Huntington Park: Investigation underway after man found suffering from blunt-force trauma dies at hospital

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a man who was found suffering from blunt-force trauma died at a hospital on Thursday.

The man was found near the intersection of Gage Avenue and Malabar Street at around 6:40 a.m., according to investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who are assisting the Huntington Park Police Department.

Investigators arrived and found the man, whom they believe to be in his late 50s, suffering from "apparent blunt-force trauma to the upper torso," a statement said.

Paramedics took the man to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, LASD noted.

There was no information on the man's identity or a possible suspect involved in the incident provided by investigators.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.