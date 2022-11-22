Watch CBS News
Huntington Park announces World Cup street closure

Pacific Blvd. will be closed in Huntington Park for the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and Poland Tuesday.

The city will close Pacific Blvd. to all vehicle traffic between Florence and Gage avenues during and after the game.

The Mexico-Poland game is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Pacific Time.

All businesses will remain open for regular hours. Sidewalks will be unaffected.

The closure affects three blocks, approximately a quarter-mile long.

The area will be monitored by police personnel and will be reopened once celebrations have dispersed, according to the city.

