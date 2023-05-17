Huntington Beach to amend its public nudity policies

Huntington Beach is considering beefing up its public code of conduct, specifically nudity policies. At Tuesday night's city council meeting, council members voted to discuss the code 9.20 amendments relating to public nudity at a future date.

The city's code of prohibited public conduct has been amended through the years targeting dressing in public places and urinating in public, to now a proposed very, very detailed list of what can't be shown in public. Without getting too graphic, the list of things not allowed to be exposed is the things that most people, even in the skimpiest of swimsuits at the beach, are not showing.

"The existing law has already been on the books for a while, all we did is enhance it and build upon what already exists and most of the measures that are documented in the ordinance are already common sense and pretty straightforward to most," said Jennifer Carey Huntington Beach public affairs manager.

Most beachgoers seem to agree, knowing that the beach is a place where families go. "I would have to agree, even though it's freedom of whatever, it's not that kind of freedom," said Los Angeles resident Sandy Armstrong.

The proposed amendment identifies it unlawful for any person over the age of nine to appear, bathe, sunbathe or walk around on public land, basically with some regions of the body uncovered. The female breast may be exposed only "as necessary while engaging in breastfeeding," as written in the city council's agenda for 9.20.015 Public Nudity proposal.

And if the ordinance is meant to target surfers changing out of their wetsuits in the parking lots, there are ways to minimize exposure. "They make these little gowns that go over, and if you take your wetsuit off the bottom, then you're not offending anybody," said Mike Downey, Huntington Beach resident.

Violators of the public nudity ordinance, once passed, could face fines of $125 for the first offense and $250 after that, up to $600 and a misdemeanor criminal charge for those who just can't stop exposing.