Huntington Beach surf competition is for the dogs

A lot of doggies were stoked Friday, catching some waves in Huntington Beach.

"He's definitely a surfer, he was born to surf," that's what Rusty's human says about his skills.

Dog surfers crouched on their boards, suited up in goggles and water vests, vying for the best wave as part of the 26th annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge – Surf Dog competition.

The 26th annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge – Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach takes place Friday and Saturday KCAL News

Rusty the surfing phenom is said to be a natural. "We took him onto a wave and he surfed right away. Now he snowboards, skateboards and surfs," said Sophia Sadlowski.

"He loves it. He gets so excited when he sees the beach clothes coming out and the surfboards, he gets super excited, he starts running around and barking, he gets super stoked"

The rules of the competition say the surfing dog and owner are to paddle out on the dog's surfboard and have 10 minutes to 'fetch' as many waves as they want and are scored in the following categories: length of the ride, size of the wave, confidence and incredible style.

Canine competitors from across the nation are pitting against each other in the two-day event. Saturday's events will continue with agility skills and diving.