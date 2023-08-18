Huntington Beach ocean warning issued as "sheen" in water is investigated
A "sheen" was spotted in the ocean off the coast of Huntington Beach Friday morning, prompting lifeguards to clear the water and
beaches while an investigation was underway.
The sheen was reported near the Huntington Beach Pier and city officials say it's unclear if the substance is oil, but there is a possibility it is connected with a boat that sank.
The city fire department's HAZMAT team is at the scene, and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded.
People are asked to stay out of the water and beach between Seapoint Street and Beach Boulevard while crews investigate the source of the sheen.
