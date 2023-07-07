Huntington Beach lifeguard suffers spinal injury while working
An Orange County lifeguard was rushed to the hospital after she suffered a spinal injury while working in Huntington Beach.
According to the Huntington Beach Fire Outreach Foundation, Elizabeth Lovat was "performing her duties" when she suffered a spinal injury on Monday. She was rushed to the hospital in a stable but serious condition.
Lovat attended Huntington Beach High School but left California to continue her education in New York. She played Division 1 Women's water polo for Iona College.
She earned All-American honors and received other athletic awards. Lovat also achieved high marks on her report card last year and achieved the Dean's List honors with a 4.0 GPA. She harbored a passion for helping others, learning American Sign Language to help her community.
When she recovers, Lovat plans to continue as a senior studying speech pathology.
The foundation has not released any other information at this time, out of respect for the family.
