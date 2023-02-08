Huntington Beach considers its display of the rainbow Pride flag

Huntington Beach is reconsidering its display of the Pride flag after a proposed city ordinance would limit what flags would fly on the staff outside City Hall.

"I'm here to look you all in the eyes and ask you to please not do this," said one resident during Tuesday night's meeting. "Please don't divide the community this way."

Dozens of people came to Huntington Beach's City Council meeting to speak out against a potential new city ordinance proposed by Councilman Pat Burns who suggested flags on city property should not be divisive and only represent the United States, state of California, Orange County and the city of Huntington Beach, along with the POW/MIA flag.

"Having a supportive community can make a kid feel more at home. A flag can save a child's life," said Braunwyn Windham-Burke, first openly lesbian cast mate of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Lena and Sally Osborne brought their seven kids, who they call the rainbow squad, to speak out against the proposed ordinance.

"You are encouraging discrimination and there would be a lack of love and safety in the city," said Sally.

A much smaller number of speakers supported Burns' proposal.

"To compel people to genuflect for values that are not their own isn't equality it's tyranny," said one speaker.

"Huntington Beach is inclusive and the notion we need a flag to say that it is, is absurd," said another speaker.

The city first hoisted the Pride flag on May 22, 2021, the birthday of former San Francisco supervisor and civil rights activist Harvey Milk.