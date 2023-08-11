Watch CBS News
Politics

Garland appoints David Weiss as special counsel to oversee Hunter Biden probe

By Melissa Quinn

/ CBS News

CBS News Live
CBS News Live Live

Washington — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that David Weiss, the U.S. attorney overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden, has been appointed special counsel.

Weiss, the top federal prosecutor in Delaware since 2018, has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2019, and the probe is ongoing. He was asked to remain on as U.S. attorney and continue leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 9:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.