Deputies find hundreds of pallets of suspected stolen merchandise in warehouse in Jurupa Valley

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Hundreds of pallets carrying merchandise alleged to have been stolen were recovered Friday after authorities served a search warrant on a warehouse in Jurupa Valley. 

The search warrant was served around 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 2, at the warehouse in the 3400 block of De Forest Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. 

stolen-merchandise-riverside.jpg
(credit: Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

During the search, authorities said they located over 300 pallets of stolen merchandise, including high-end gaming computers. One person was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, authorities said. That individual was identified by authorities as 33-year-old Yong Li.

The search warrant and arrest followed an investigation that was launched back in February by a special enforcement team within the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station. Authorities said their investigation is still ongoing. 

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call Deputy Sultan at the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station at (951) 486-6700.  

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

