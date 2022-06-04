Watch CBS News
Hundreds of motorcyclists take part in event to honor Sgt. Ron Helus killed in gun battle

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Hundreds of motorcycle riders are expected to roar through Ventura County on Saturday as part of the "Sgt. Ron Helus Ride for the Blue."

The event was a way to honor the late Ventura County Sheriff's sergeant and first responders. Helus died in a gun battle with the shooter who killed 11 others at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks nearly four years ago. 

Check in for Saturday's event was at Simi Valley City Hall. Riders planned to pass by seven police stations throughout the county. 

