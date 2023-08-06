Hundreds of hotel workers strike in Santa Monica

Hundreds of hotel workers strike in Santa Monica

Hundreds of striking hotel workers marched Saturday to demand higher wages along with improvements in health care and retirement benefits.

The protesters marched from the Viceroy Santa Monica at 1819 Ocean Ave., to the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows at 101 Wilshire Blvd.

The workers were represented by Unite Here Local 11 and included cooks, room attendants, dishwashers, servers, bell persons, and front desk agents.

They will also continue their demonstrations at hotels in downtown Los Angeles, around Los Angeles International Airport, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Long Beach.

The demonstrators have been on strike since July 2.