Hundreds of dogs in need of foster homes after Tustin hangar fire

Orange County dogs in need of foster families during Tustin hangar emergency

Orange County dogs in need of foster families during Tustin hangar emergency

Orange County dogs in need of foster families during Tustin hangar emergency

Hundreds of dogs living near the smoldering historic hangar in Tustin need help as the local emergency continues on Friday.

Orange County Animal Care shelter asked residents to help foster medium and large size dogs in an effort to reduce the number of animals at the facility. Caretakers restricted the nearly 250 pups to indoor kennels because of the health concerns stemming from the asbestos discovered at the air base, meaning that the pets could not go on walks or play outside.

"They're used to running around on our lawns that you see and playing ball all day," spokesperson Alexa Pratt said. "Now they're being forced inside."

The shelter has asked community members to help out by fostering a dog for the next two weeks. Since Thursday afternoon, 28 dogs have been able to leave the kennels with their new families.

"They put a thing on the website that they need to have dogs fostered because of the fire at the hangar and we've fostered before," resident Gary DeVine said. "I figured I'd do it again."

Each foster family will receive a starter kit containing food and basic supplies including a leash, collar and tags for the animal. All dogs are spayed or neutered, have microchips and are up-to-date on their vaccines and treatments.

To become an emergency dog foster, contact OCACPrograms@occr.ocgov.com.

If residents cannot foster, the OC Animal Care asked community members to donate Kong toys to help the dogs still living in the kennels.