Hundreds of couples get married at LA County Clerk's office for Valentine's Day

Love is in the air, especially at the county clerk's office, as hundreds of couples said "I do" in a quick and easy outdoor ceremony.

For the first time since 2019, the LA County Registrar-Recorder/Clerk in Norwalk welcomed hundreds of couples to take their vows in a Valentine's Day-themed tent.

"Just because it's a government transaction, it doesn't mean we can't make it personal and memorable for people," said Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/Clerk Dean Logan.

Because of the high demand on this day, the office decided to put these tents back up — no appointments necessary and same-day service. People can come in as two individuals and out as a married couple.

Usually, the office only takes about 20 appointments a day. However, on special occasions like Valentine's Day, they'll officiate ceremonies for more than 150 couples, such as 24-year-olds Khashayar and Maiah Deghany.

Five years ago, Khashayar was in a coma after sustaining an injury while in the United States Marine Corps. A girl was invited to his recovery party. Today, that girl became his wife.

"The stars just aligned the right way and I'm just going with what the universe is telling me," said Khashayar. So, I know deep down in my heart, it's true."

True love finally became official for the loving couple Victor and Joy Terry.

"We've been knowing each other for a long time," said Victor. "This is my sister's best friend."

The two bonded at his sister's funeral in 2002 and have been together ever since.

"I always say, heaven hooked us up," said Joy.

They originally wanted to get married on another special day Feb. 2, 2023, but couldn't get an appointment. So instead, they chose Valentine's Day. They dressed in their matching cream-colored tracksuits and laughed their way to the marriage tent.

"He's so funny," said Joy. "He got jokes."

"She keeps us laughing," Victor replied.

With their wedding anniversary on such a memorable day, it's going to be hard to forget their special day.

"I do have a bad memory but this is something I couldn't forget," said Khashayar.