Hundreds gather in West Hollywood to hold vigil for Mahsa Amini

Hundreds of Iranian-Americans gathered in West Hollywood Thursday evening to hold a vigil for Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran, after she was reportedly arrested for wearing her hijab "incorrectly."

Protestors passionately cried for human rights in their homeland, a message that falls in line with that the daily protests occurring worldwide in the wake of Amini's death. They carried signs with her picture, chanted her name and echoed three words: Women, Life, Freedom.

Along with the millions protesting across the planet, they're hoping to highlight the repeatedly violent attacks women in Iran have suffered for decades.

"We are here because we want the world to know that we condemn the brutal murder of Mahsa Amini and many others who have fought for freedom around the world," said one woman who spoke at the gathering. "We also condemn, the weaponizing of the hijab to suppress, oppress, beat and murder women all around the world."

"It's so disturbing that I don't even know how to explain that feeling of anger, the sadness, the frustration that we all feel," said Golshid Moli, a woman amongst the protestors who escaped from Iran when she herself was 22-years-old. She detailed a similar experience, being detained for the same thing years ago.

Videos that have recently gone viral show much of the same happening to countless women.

"If we had not escaped Iran, i would be killed for being a strong outspoken woman, for being a lesbian and for refusing to be anyone else but me," said West Hollywood City Council member Sepi Shyne. "What is happening in Iran is one of the biggest women's rights movements in our history."

"When we go to the streets to protest, they shoot us with guns," said Beverly Hills City Council member Sharona Nazarian. "We need your help to bring our voice to the people of the world and stop the oppression."

Another Iranian solidarity rally is planned on the Los Angeles City Hall for Friday evening at 7 p.m.