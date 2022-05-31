Hundreds gather at multiple street takeovers in Compton, South L.A. overnight

Los Angeles streets were once again hit by a series of illegal street takeovers late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

The first reported instance took place in South Los Angeles at the intersection of 54th Street and Vermont Avenue, where footage from the scene shows people hanging out of cars as they perform doughnuts and lighting fireworks into the crowd as hundreds of spectators stand by.

After Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies broke up the gathering, they converged again just about 10 miles away at Compton Boulevard and Central Avenue.

Deputies reported that no arrests were made in either instance.

They indicated that despite a more concerted effort to monitor areas where takeovers have happened in the past, it's hard to predict where the next will occur.

However, California Highway Patrol officers do their best to warn them when they witness large groups of vehicles getting on or off freeways at the same time.

No injuries were reported.

Residents have continued to express concerns about the increasing frequency of these takeovers, indicating that they don't believe law enforcement does enough.

The two gatherings were just the latest in a string of street takeovers plaguing Southern California residents, as Compton was hit less than 24 hours earlier at the Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street intersection Monday morning.