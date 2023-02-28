Watch CBS News
Human remains located in water near Port of Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

Firefighters are working with law enforcement officials to remove human remains that were discovered in the water Monday afternoon. 

According to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the Angels Gate area near of the Port of Los Angeles after human remains were reportedly discovered in the water. 

Firefighters are working with Los Angeles Port Police officials and the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office to recover the remains. 

"Unknown age, gender, body condition, attire, port or vessel affiliation, or circumstances," said a statement from LAFD in regards to the body. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

