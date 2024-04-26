How to watch the Reverend Dr. Cecil Murray memorial ceremony

A memorial will take place Saturday for Reverend Dr. Cecil L. "Chip" Murray, the pastor of the First African Methodist Episcopal Church for 27 years.

Murray died April 5 at his home in the View Park section of Los Angeles at the age of 94.

Reverend Murray grew his congregation from 250 to 18,000. He helped his South L.A. community through numerous programs that brought jobs, housing and poured millions of dollars into the community.

He gained national attention for his calming presence during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Presidents, including George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, visited his church, which Bush named the "177th Point of Light" as part of his Points of Light nonprofit initiative.

How to watch

The memorial ceremony is set for Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. - noon and will be broadcast on KCAL channel 9. It will also be streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.

To watch CBS News Los Angeles, download the CBS News app on ANY platform or watch us on Pluto TV, Roku Channels or Samsung TV Plus!