How to watch the Chargers' first preseason game against the Seahawks

CBS News Los Angeles is home to the Chargers and it's time for the preseason kickoff.

The team's first preseason game is tonight against the Seattle Seahawks — Saturday, Aug. 10 at 4:05 p.m. PST — and CBS Los Angeles is hosting a special pregame show, Bolts Central, at 3:30 p.m. PST along with Sports Central at 3 p.m. PST, hosted by Jim Hill, Jahleel Addae and Chris Hayre.

The game will not be streamed on CBS News Los Angeles, however, you can watch on CBS Channel 2 if you're in the Southern California region.

The Chargers games can also be streamed live on Paramount+.

