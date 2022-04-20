How to watch the CBS News Los Angeles "Meet the candidates: LA County Sheriff" forum

The LA County elections office will begin mailing ballots for the 2022 California Primary by May 9th.

One of the most Important and talked about races this year is for LA County Sheriff. Incumbent Alex Villanueva is currently in command of the second largest law enforcement organization in the country, but there are a number of challengers ready to take his job.

On Wednesday, April 20th from 7-8pm, CBS News Los Angeles Is proud to present a live community event where you'll be able to "meet the candidates".

Moderated by Pat Harvey and Sr. Reporter, Ross Palombo, Villanueva will be joined by his six challengers to discuss the top issues In the race.

Watch the CBS News Los Angeles forum on CBSLA.com, on Pluto TV channel 207 or via the CBS News App on your smartphone, FireTV, Roku and connected TVs.

Candidates set to take part In the forum:

Alex Villanueva

Currently serving as the 33rd sheriff of Los Angeles

Robert Luna

Retired Long Beach Police Chief

Cecil Rhambo

Los Angeles Airport Police Chief

Eli Vera

LASD Commander

Matt Rodriguez

Retired LASD Captain

Britta Steinbrenner

LASD Captain

Eric Strong

LASD Lieutenant

Click Here To Stream Live Wednesday at 7pm