How to watch Chargers preseason matchup against crosstown rival Rams

After six month long months, the NFL season is finally upon us!

Though teams have been practicing for weeks now — prepping for the official start of the season on Sept. 7 — preseason games are the unofficial marker of football's return, starting with a slew of games on Saturday, including a the shared-stadium-showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium Inglewood.

While both teams share the stadium, the Rams will play host in Saturday's matchup, which starts at 6 p.m.

The Bolts capped off an impressive 10-7 season with a disappointing exit in the Wild Card Round, allowing the Jacksonville Jaguars to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history when they stormed back from a 27 point deficit to earn the 31-30 win.

Saturday marks the beginning of what Head Coach Brandon Staley hopes will be a complete turnaround, as the team once again turns to young star quarterback Justin Herbert to lead them to the always elusive Super Bowl.

Outside of extending Herbert through the 2029 season on a record-breaking deal worth $262.5 million, the Chargers made a series of offseason moves to bolster their roster, most notably signing standout linebacker Eric Kendricks in free agency and drafting TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnson in the first round of the NFL Draft.

While it remains to be seen exactly what squad Staley sends out for the team's first on-field action of the preseason, the matchup is bound to excite the thousands of fans flooding SoFi.

For those who can't make it, you can watch the game here on KCAL News! Just make sure to come back to this page at 6 p.m. for full coverage of the game.