How to keep your pets safe over the July 4th weekend

The Fourth of July is a big day for barbecues and fun but as you enjoy the weekend make sure you take care of your pets.

Best Friend's Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization, has a few tips to keep your furry family members safe.

Make sure you bring your animals inside when fireworks start to go off. Put your pets in a secure room with comforting toys. You could also put on the television or play some music to help drown out the sound from outside Consider a Thunder Shirt. It applies gentle pressure around a pet's torso and can help with anxiety and stress If you're going to give them medication, make sure it's prescribed by a veterinarian and pay attention to the dosage Do not play with things like sparklers around your pet. Not only could they get burned, but they are toxic if ingested Always keep alcohol and harmful human foods out of reach from your pets

Before the festivities even begin, it is advised to double-check that your pet is wearing a collar and an identification tag with your contact information in case they get out.

Best Friend's Animal Society says to make sure to have a plan in place in the event that your pet does get out. That plan should include using social media and checking local shelters.