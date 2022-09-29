Watch CBS News
Local News

How to get speed humps in your neighborhood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 28 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 28 AM Edition) 01:52

If you live in a Los Angeles neighborhood that gets a lot of traffic you can once again apply for a speed hump to be installed. 

The program was paused two years ago after the city decided to focus more on the pandemic. However, the program is now back and will start accepting applications next week on Oct. 6. 

Authorities will consider the speed limit, a street's incline as well as the width and drainage when deciding on where humps should go.

More than 800-speed humps were installed across the city between 2017 and 2020. 

Click here to apply now.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 6:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.