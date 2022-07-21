How to avoid 210 Freeway closure as second-coming of 'Carmageddon' hits LA

With major delays expected as a result of the five-day closure to the westbound 210 Freeway in Irwindale, Angelenos will be looking for anyway to avoid what many are calling the second-coming of Carmageddon.

The closure started Wednesday evening at 11 p.m., and was slated to remain that way for the next 126 hours as Caltrans crews upgrade the San Gabriel River Bridge by installing improved bridge hinges and railings, all while strengthening bridge decks. The stretch of freeway was closed from Irwindale Avenue to the 605 Freeway connector.

(credit: Caltrans)

The heavily trafficked freeway caused a series of detours through the area, including on the 210 Freeway itself, where traffic was directed from westbound lanes onto eastbound lanes. The usually six lanes for cars headed east was split to three lanes heading in opposite directions.

Caltrans officials advised that commuters avoid the road altogether, instead relying on two other heavily-trafficked options in the I-10 Freeway and State Route 60.

Caltrans

Additionally, Caltrans released a map showing other options for drivers, including surface streets in Baldwin Park and Irwindale.

They also advised the use of public transportation, including the Metro Gold Line or Metrolink, or to avoid the area entirely.

The closure was expected to end on July 26 at 5 a.m.

A second closure was planned for mid-August, when crews were set to conduct the same work on the eastbound lanes of I-210.

The San Gabriel River Bridge Hinge Replacement project is partially funded by Senate Bill 1, with an estimated $1.7 million of the $30 million project coming from allocated funds.