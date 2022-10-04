How Tapatío went from an LA staple to a nationwide favorite

Simply, known as the Tapatío man the Mexican horseman with a signature look has helped unite many nationwide. However, it isn't his unique style that has connected many across the United States — it's what he's selling.

Tapatío hot sauce is a Los Angeles staple and has become an essential pantry item for so many homes across the U.S. Vice President of Tapatío Foods Luis Saveedra said his father Luis Saveedra Sr. started the small business in Maywood, Calif. back in 1971.

At the time, it was his side hustle.

"My father would take a bottle to work and all his co-workers would love it and say 'Oh you have to bring us some of this hot sauce,' the younger Saveedra said. "When the plant closed down, they decided to open up the business. He would go store to store and try to sell the hot sauce, which was really an uphill battle because no one wanted another hot sauce on the shelf."

Tapatío quickly became a local favorite and in 1985 the family business moved into a bigger warehouse in Vernon, Calif.

"Once we started going across state lines, I received a letter from this nice woman in Nebraska and she said 'Why does this man have a tire on his head?'" said Saveedra. "She wasn't familiar with the Hispanic culture. We had to advertise more in nationwide magazines — doing shows in different parts of the country so people could become more familiar with the product."

In a matter of years, the company exploded in popularity. In 1996, it saw record sales and became the nationwide leader in the hot sauce industry. But, it wasn't until 1997 when the Tapatío label we've all come to know was released.

However, the company has avoided pigeonholing itself to just hot sauce and has partnered with several nationwide companies.

"Now they are adding Tapatío to certain items for instance the ramen, the Doritos chips, tuna. There are so many things — popcorn," said Saveedra. "Now, we have an ice cream that came out with a Tapatío flavor."

Despite this diversification, the company's factory can still pump out 150,000 to 175,000 bottles a day. And while Tapatío has trickled into several different items since 1997, you can still find the same signature look on most of its packaging.

"It's just an artist's rendition of a person," said Saveedra. "Representing Jalisco, Mexico. The central part of Mexico. "