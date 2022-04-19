Watch CBS News

Houston's Altuve leaves game with apparent injury in 8th

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve left Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with an apparent injury.

Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain.

Trainers came to check on him and helped him to his feet before he gingerly walked to the dugout and into the clubhouse. It was unclear what his injury was and the team didn't immediately provide details on it.

He was replaced by pinch-runner Aledmys Díaz with the Astros leading 7-3.

First published on April 18, 2022 / 8:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.