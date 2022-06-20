Hours-long standoff with armed kidnapping suspect in Commerce continues; two hostages reported

Authorities were engaged in a lengthy standoff with a reportedly armed suspect in Commerce Monday morning.

They were first called to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. the night prior, after reports of a man armed with a gun inside of the Travel Lodge Motel located on Telegraph Road near Slauson Avenue.

When Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived, an hours-long standoff began as they surrounded the motel.

At around 6:30 a.m., deputies detailed that the suspect had two hostages - both female adults.

It was not immediately clear if other occupants of the motel were forced to evacuate from the area.

No injuries have yet been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.