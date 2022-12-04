Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Hours-long standoff that began in dispute over dog ends in Norwalk

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Hours-long standoff ends in Norwalk in dispute over dog
Hours-long standoff ends in Norwalk in dispute over dog 00:20

An hours-long standoff is now over. 

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says an armed man now barricaded himself inside a home on Alan Street on Saturday. 

The incident started after a dispute over a dog. The suspect's brother and son were able to get out of the home. 

After nearly five hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. 

First published on December 4, 2022 / 6:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.