Hours-long standoff that began in dispute over dog ends in Norwalk

Hours-long standoff ends in Norwalk in dispute over dog

Hours-long standoff ends in Norwalk in dispute over dog

Hours-long standoff ends in Norwalk in dispute over dog

An hours-long standoff is now over.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says an armed man now barricaded himself inside a home on Alan Street on Saturday.

The incident started after a dispute over a dog. The suspect's brother and son were able to get out of the home.

After nearly five hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.