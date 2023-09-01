Hotel workers walk off the job and march through downtown LA amid annual conference

Hotel workers took to the downtown Los Angeles streets again Friday, continuing their labor unrest as The American Political Science Association holds its annual conference in the city.

Striking hotel workers had asked for conferences to stay away, leading workers from over a dozen properties to walk off the job Wednesday, the day the APSA conference began. About 6,000 people were expected to be in attendance for the conference.

Friday morning, Southern California hotel strikers marched from the InterContinental Los Angeles to the JW Marriott LA Live. KCAL News

In addition, striking workers at the Fairmont Santa Monica learned that the Inter Miami CF soccer team is slated to stay at the hotel for a game this Sunday against LAFC. They are asking the team to honor the boycott and cancel their stay at the hotel.

Hotel workers with Unite Here Local 11 are demanding higher pay and better benefits.

The union has been negotiating since April for a new contract. In June, members approved a strike.