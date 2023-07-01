Hotel workers strike looms as contract nears expiration

They're the people that are the first to greet you when you check in. They're the chefs, the housekeepers — they're the people that make the hotel industry what it is and they're fed up.

"We are ready to go on strike," said hotel worker Lucero Ramirez. "We are just waiting (for) the OK to do it."

One of the things making negotiations so difficult is the union representing the hotel workers, Unite Here 11, is in talks with dozens of hotel chains — all trying to agree on one contract. The biggest hotels in Southern California such as The W Hollywood, Beverly Hilton, Sheraton Grand and the L.A. Grand, the homeless housing hotel Mayor Karen Bass uses to bring people off the streets and inside safe, are among the 60 hotels negotiating with their workers.

Unite Here 11 said they have been in talks since April, trying to strike a deal before their contract with hotels expires at 11:59 p.m. Friday night. According to them, the major sticking points have been increased pay, better benefits and better working conditions.

Hotel workers have prepared dozens of signs for a potential strike. KCAL News

"All of this stuff is happening with the backdrop of these hotels making so much money," said union member Maria Hernandez. "A lot of them are now making more money and revenue than they were in 2019."

Marriott is one of the hotel chains involved in the negotiations.

"We remain committed to working towards a fair labor agreement, and meanwhile, have well-established protocols in place to operate our hotels and take care of guests in the event of any impact to staffing," spokesperson Sara Conneighton said.

The looming strike comes on the heels of the big Fourth of July holiday and a big convention downtown that's bringing thousands of people to the city.

"This is a pretty good time to go on strike I guess," said one traveler. "So, I hope they get what they want."

It's a hope workers said they've waited long enough for.

"During the pandemic, we were called essential works," said Ramirez. "Now, there's no pandemic. Employers thing we are not essential anymore and they think they can run without us but we all know that's not true."

West Bonaventure Hotel management in downtown did reach a tentative deal with its union employees, but the other hotels have yet to follow suit.