2-year-old colt dies after training injury at Los Alamitos marking 5th horse death of the year

A 2-year-old colt died Wednesday after suffering a training injury at Los Alamitos Race Course.

The horse's death marks the third racehorse death in five days at the Cypress track and the fifth death this year.

According to the Mike Marten of the California Horse Racing Board, See You At Front sustained an injury while galloping on Wednesday morning and required euthanasia.

Over the weekend, 5-year-old Stolen Lives and 3-year-old filly Fastidious both suffered fatal injuries.

Earlier this month, 6-year-old mare Ballet Royalty died suddenly after a race. Big Fabuloso, a 4-year-old gelding, died after suffering an injury while racing on Jan. 8.

Last year, the track was placed on probation after 11 horses died at the track.

At that time at least 20 horses had died at the track in 2020 after suffering racing or training injuries.