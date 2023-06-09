Horse dies from training injury at Santa Anita

A 4-year-old filly with one career race on her record died after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita, state horse racing officials confirmed.

Auntie Mimi died on Thursday, according to the California Horse Racing Board, which listed her injury type as musculoskeletal.

According to the industry website Equibase, Auntie Mimi's only race was a seventh-place finish at Florida's Gulfstream Park in May of 2022.

She is the ninth horse to die from a racing or training injury at the Arcadia track this year.

Twelve racehorses died at Santa Anita in all of 2022, according to the CHRB.

Santa Anita officials have said they've made major improvements in horse safety after 2019, when 42 horses died at the track, sparking widespread debate about safety issues at Santa Anita and about horse racing in general. The uproar led to procedural and veterinary oversight changes at the park.

Horse racing safety is in the news again nationally after 12 horses died this spring at Churchill Downs racetrack in Kentucky, the home of the Kentucky Derby. Track officials suspended racing for the remainder of the season.