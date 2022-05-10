Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on Kentucky Derby day

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 10 AM Edition)

A 4-year-old filly died at Santa Anita Park after being injured during a race Saturday, Kentucky Derby day, state horse racing officials confirmed.

Speedcuber was injured during Saturday's seventh race and was vanned off. She was later euthanized.

Speedcuber, owned by LNJ Foxwoods and trained by Richard Baltas, was running her third career race.

Her death brought the race track's death toll since the beginning of the year to six.

Track officials noted that the number of fatalities is a sharp dropoff from 2019 when 42 horses died at the facility.

According to the CHRB, 16 horses died at the track in 2020, and 19 died last year.