Watch CBS News
Local News

Hong Kong man charged for smuggling turtles through Torrance mailing facility

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

LA probation officer arrested for having sex with youth inmate
LA probation officer arrested for having sex with youth inmate 01:48

The US Department of Justice charged a Chinese man for allegedly trafficking turtles to his home in Hong Kong. 

Sai Keung Tin, who also goes by "SK Tin," "Ricky Tin" and "Ji Yearlong," was arrested on Feb. 25 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. While initially appearing in a Brooklyn court, he's expected to be transferred to an Los Angeles court in a few weeks. 

Prosecutors charged the 53-year-old with four counts of exporting merchandise contrary to law, each carrying a sentence of 10 years in federal prison. 

Tin is accused of helping the operation that smuggled 40 eastern box turtles to his home under the name "Ji Yearlong." The Department of Justice said they found the turtles stuffed into a four packages sitting in an international mail facility in Torrance. 

Each box contained eight to 12 turtles, all stuffed into socks. These protected animals are sometimes found in the Midwest. 

Investigators believe Tin is connected to Kang Juntao, a convicted international turtle smuggler. 

The DOJ believes Kang has helped smuggle 1,500 turtles worth more than $2.25 million. Kang was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison after he pled guilty to a money laundering charge. 

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 7:45 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.