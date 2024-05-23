SoCal Honda giving away free gas across Los Angeles on Memorial Day weekend

Honda giving out free gas in Los Angeles

SoCal Honda dealers is honoring local heroes by giving away free gas over Memorial Day weekend.

People with 'Helpful Honda' will be pumping free gas for veterans, active and retired military and Honda drivers to say "thank you" for everything they do. Veterans and active military don't need to drive a Honda to qualify, but they need to show a valid I.D.

SoCal Honda Dealers pumping free gas to honor veterans and active military members over Memorial Day weekend. Helpful Honda

Honda said will be pumping $15,000 worth of fuel at gas stations in Burbank, Culver City and Huntington Beach.

The Helpful Honda people will be surprising the first 100 drivers who qualify at each location.

Free gas will be given away at the following locations:

Thursday, May 23: 2616 N Glenoaks Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, May 24: Culver City from 10:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (locations to be announced)

Monday, May 27: Huntington Beach from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (locations to be announced)