Homicide investigation underway in South Gate following fatal shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Gate Thursday evening.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident took place at around 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, just west of Atlantic Avenue.
The victim, thus far unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine a motive in the shooting and search for a suspect. They're hoping to gather witness statements and evidence from the scene.
Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.
