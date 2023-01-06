Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway in South Gate following fatal shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Gate Thursday evening. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident took place at around 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, just west of Atlantic Avenue. 

The victim, thus far unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators are working to determine a motive in the shooting and search for a suspect. They're hoping to gather witness statements and evidence from the scene. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.

