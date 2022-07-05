Homicide investigation underway in Carson after man found shot to death in street

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Carson Tuesday morning, after a man was found shot to death in the street.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were first dispatched to the scene on S. Central Avenue and E. Helmick Street a little before midnight Monday evening after "a call for service regarding a 'person down,'" according to a press release.

When first responders arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.