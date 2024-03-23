Homicide investigation underway in Bellflower after man found shot to death

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Bellflower on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 5:40 p.m. near Cornuta Avenue and Flora Vista Street, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Arriving deputies found one person, a male, suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and the shooting and to learn more about a possible suspect.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.