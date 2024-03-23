Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway in Bellflower after man found shot to death

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Bellflower on Saturday afternoon. 

The shooting happened at around 5:40 p.m. near Cornuta Avenue and Flora Vista Street, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Arriving deputies found one person, a male, suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was pronounced dead by paramedics. 

His identity has not yet been released. 

Investigators are working to determine a motive and the shooting and to learn more about a possible suspect. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 8:46 PM PDT

