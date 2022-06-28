Homicide investigation underway after two found fatally shot in Hyde Park

A homicide investigation was underway in Hyde Park Tuesday morning after a pair of people were found fatally shot.

The shooting was reported just before 12:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of 10th Avenue, near Hyde Park Boulevard, where Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived two find two people, a man and a woman, dead at the scene, suffering from gunshot wounds.

They believe that the woman, 40-years-old, was the victim of the shooting, while the man, 40-years-old, was the suspect.

South Bureau Homicide detectives did not believe that the incident was gang-related, and were working to determine what the relationship between the two people may have been.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.