Homicide investigation underway after two found fatally shot in Hyde Park

A homicide investigation was underway in Hyde Park Tuesday morning after a pair of people were found fatally shot. 

The shooting was reported just before 12:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of 10th Avenue, near Hyde Park Boulevard, where Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived two find two people, a man and a woman, dead at the scene, suffering from gunshot wounds. 

They believe that the woman, 40-years-old, was the victim of the shooting, while the man, 40-years-old, was the suspect. 

South Bureau Homicide detectives did not believe that the incident was gang-related, and were working to determine what the relationship between the two people may have been. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

June 28, 2022 / 4:20 AM

