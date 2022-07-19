Homicide investigation underway after man found stabbed to death in Boyle Heights

Man found stabbed to death in Boyle Heights prompts homicide investigation

Authorities were investigating a reported homicide in Boyle Heights early Tuesday morning, after the body of a man was found in the street.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were sent to the scene on 1st Street and N. Chicago Street at around 3:05 a.m., where they found a man, said to be in his 50s, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no suspect information immediately available, and authorities were unsure if the incident was gang-related. They were also investigating to determine if the victim was homeless.