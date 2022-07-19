Watch CBS News
Local News

Homicide investigation underway after man found stabbed to death in Boyle Heights

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Man found stabbed to death in Boyle Heights prompts homicide investigation
Man found stabbed to death in Boyle Heights prompts homicide investigation 00:25

Authorities were investigating a reported homicide in Boyle Heights early Tuesday morning, after the body of a man was found in the street. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were sent to the scene on 1st Street and N. Chicago Street at around 3:05 a.m., where they found a man, said to be in his 50s, suffering from multiple stab wounds. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There was no suspect information immediately available, and authorities were unsure if the incident was gang-related. They were also investigating to determine if the victim was homeless. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 6:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.